Poll briefing

Monday, 01 March 2021

RESIDENTS of Wargrave and Charvil who are interested in standing as a councillor are invited to attend a briefing.

Wokingham Borough Council is to hold elections on May 6 after they were posptoned last year.

An online briefing  about how the nomination process works will be held on March 9 at 6pm and will last about an hour.

If you would like to attend, email electoralservices@
wokingham.gov.uk before Tuesday and you will be provided with a link.

