Elm marks 30 years of tree care

AN elm tree has been planted in Charvil to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the national Tree Wardens Scheme.

A small ceremony was held at the playing fields in East Park Farm, with local wardens Sarah Swatridge and Claire Andersen being given the honour of planting the sapling.

The tree, which was gifted by the Tree Council with support from the Network Rail Community Fund, is a disease-resistant species.

Mrs Swatridge, who lives in the village, entered the Tree Council’s competition to win one of 30 commemorative elms.

She said: “We applied with more hope than expectation but with the support of Charvil Parish Council, we showed we could provide a suitable site to plant and nurture one of the anniversary elms.

“We are thrilled to have been selected and hope the community come to value this tree for years to come.”

The Charvil tree wardens’ group was formed in 2017 as part of the Wokingham and District Veteran Tree Association.

Volunteers have been indentifying as many veteran species as they can to update the database before the end of this month.

Founded in 1973, the Tree Council is a charity that promotes environmental causes and encourages the planting of more trees.

Chief executive Sara Lom said: “Tree wardens have been caring for their local trees for 30 years.

“These commemorative elms, each of which represents a year of the scheme, are a tribute to every single tree warden, past and present.

“They also symbolise the resilience of trees and the beauty of new beginnings.”