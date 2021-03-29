Monday, 29 March 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Road closure

PART of Park Lane, Charvil, will be closed from today (Friday) to Sunday from 9.30am to 2.30pm daily.

The closed section will be between Foxes Walk and Landsend Lane.

This is to allow Wokingham Borough Council to carry out pre-patching work.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33