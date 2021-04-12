Bottle bank safety plea

It took 60 years to find my real family in the USA and then I had to tell these Trump voters I was gay and a Democrat
BRYAN URBICK was almost 60 years old when he ... [more]
Monday, 12 April 2021
RESIDENTS of Charvil are being urged not to use the bottle bank in Park Lane when the containers are full.
Wokingham Borough Council says this leads to the bottles being smashed, creating a hazard.
A spokesman said: “Although it may be frustrating to find the banks full, please return another time or seek a different facility in the area.
“Please refrain from stacking bottles in front of the banks themselves as this makes it incredibly difficult for them to be emptied and causes breakages.”
12 April 2021
More News:
It took 60 years to find my real family in the USA and then I had to tell these Trump voters I was gay and a Democrat
BRYAN URBICK was almost 60 years old when he ... [more]
POLL: Have your say