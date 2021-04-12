Monday, 12 April 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Big shed okay

PLANS for an outbuilding at a home in Charvil have been approved despite opposition from neighbours.

Anup Riyait, of Charvil House Road, was granted consent for the building on the condition that the structure remains ancillary.

It will have a games room, kitchen and shower facilities as well as being used to store garden equipment.

Other residents had complained it would be too big and “living accommodation by the back door”.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33