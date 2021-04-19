Dog owners ignore rules

GORING’S community bus service is offering more ... [more]
Monday, 19 April 2021
RESIDENTS have complained about dog mess being left on the playing fields at East Park Farm in Charvil.
The parish council recently installed a new sign, which encourages owners to keep dogs on leads.
This was done in response to a large number of complaints about the mess found by football teams that use the pitches.
However, regular visitors continue to find mess, along with drinks bottles and discarded items of clothing.
19 April 2021
More News:
Fitness teacher attempts new challenge for refugees
A WOMAN hopes to raise £10,000 for Syrian ... [more]
POLL: Have your say