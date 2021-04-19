Monday, 19 April 2021

Dog owners ignore rules

RESIDENTS have complained about dog mess being left on the playing fields at East Park Farm in Charvil.

The parish council recently installed a new sign, which encourages owners to keep dogs on leads.

This was done in response to a large number of complaints about the mess found by football teams that use the pitches.

However, regular visitors continue to find mess, along with drinks bottles and discarded items of clothing.

