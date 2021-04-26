Try football

FREE football taster sessions are being hosted by AFC Charvil for junior players.

They will run on Mondays at 6pm, starting on April 26 and ending on July 12.

The hourly sessions at East Park Farm playing fields are suitable for boys and girls in foundation class and will be overseen by FA qualified coaches.

Shin pads and water are required, but you do not need to book to take part.

For more information, email afccharvil@outlook

.com or call 07950 905333.