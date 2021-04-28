Boy suffers broken jaw in traffic collision

A TEENAGE boy suffered a broken jaw following a collision in Charvil.

A Volkswagen Crafter van was travelling on the A4 Bath Road and was involved in the incident at the entrance to Newlands Farm, which happened at 3.15pm on Monday.

A 14-year-old boy was taken to hospital and he received treatment for a broken jaw.

Thames Valley Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Pc Ben Taylor, of the Roads Policing Unit, said: “If you were travelling along this road at the time of the incident and have a dash-cam, I would ask that you check any footage in case it may have captured something that could assist with the investigation.”

South Central Ambulance Service attended the scene, sending a rapid response vehicle and air ambulance, but the boy was taken to hospital by road.

The call to the emergency services said he had been hit by the wing mirror of a van. The road was closed for about two hours.

Anyone with information should contact Thames Valley Police by calling 101 or making a report online, quoting the reference number 43210176962.