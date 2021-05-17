Monday, 17 May 2021

Extension objection

A CHARVIL man’s plan to extend his home have been opposed by the parish council.

Ivan Milenkovic wants a side and a rear extension at the house in East Park Farm. This would include a new roof light and veranda at the back of the property.

Mr Milenkovic says the ground floor layout is “poorly planned” and he wants to create an open plan living space.

The parish council argues this would be overdevelopment. In a letter to Wokingham Borough Council, the planning authority, it says there is no mention of a soakaway at the front of the property to mitigate flooding issues created by the bigger footprint on the public right of way.

