Residents invited to have say on growth of village

RESIDENTS of Charvil are being urged to have their say on the village’s future.

Charvil Parish Council launched its neighbourhood plan on Friday, when members of the steering group were joined by former prime minister Theresa May at the village hall.

The group is asking villagers to complete a survey, which is available online and in paper form.

The questions include what type of housing and what businesses are needed in Charvil and what the council’s priorities should be when compiling the neighbourhood plan.

Residents are also asked to rank assets in order of importance, including wildlife, play areas and sports facilities, and to say what would improve the quality of life in the village.

Councillor Claire Andersen, who chairs the steering group, said: “This is an exciting opportunity for the residents to shape the future of Charvil and I urge everyone to have their say.

“I certainly think that we need more houses for young people and social housing.

“We need to be thinking of the environment and more help getting people walking and on to bicycles would be appreciated.”

Paper copies of the survey are being distributed to 1,200 households and there is a separate questionnaire for children and young people.

Mrs May, who is the MP for Maidenhead, was greeted by Cllr Andersen and Councillor Jim Gillett, chairman of the parish council.

They spoke briefly about the pressure to build houses in the area.

Wokingham Borough Council’s local plan originally earmarked 15,000 homes for Grazeley to help meet government targets.

However, this development now looks unlikely to go ahead due to the proximity to the Atomic Weapons Establishment at Burghfield, meaning that sites must be found elsewhere.

Council leader John Halsall has said the whole plan needs to be reconsidered.

Mrs May said Wokingham was taken completely by surprise, adding: “West Berkshire is the lead authority because it is primarily in their area. It has thrown the cat among the pigeons.”

Residents of Charvil recently demonstrated strong opposition to development.

They accounted for almost a third of the responses to the borough council’s draft local plan, which allocates 160 homes across two sites in the village.

The document says land east of Park View Drive North could accommodate 85 homes while land west of Park Lane is earmarked for 75.

However, residents say the first site is unsuitable due to the flood risk and there is wider concern about a capability of infrastructure to take new homes.

Pressure on the capacity of local schools was also referenced, along with traffic congestion on the A4 and inappropriate development in the countryside. Councillor Jane Hartley, who chairs the parish council’s planning committee, said: “One of the key points is the pressure on infrastructure.

“We all know about the Piggott School [in Wargrave] — it is completely oversubscribed and if you put a whole lot more houses in then the pressure will be ridiculous.

“You will end up with siblings not being able to go, which just doesn’t make any sense.

“There is also a serious point about the flood plain.”

Robert Jones, who lives in Park View Drive North, and is vice-chairman of the steering group, said: “It is important for people to complete the survey.

“There’s no point people complaining in three or fours years that they don’t like a certain development — this is their chance.

“With there being little land left in Charvil, it is possibly the last chance to influence the development of the village.

“I think more housing is inevitable and needed but I think the broader questions are how much and where. We need to get a wide range of views on what people would like to see in the future.”

It is possible that the neighbourhood plan could be adopted by 2023 provided it passes a referendum.

The document will carry legal weight so that the borough council has to take it into account when considering planning applications.

To complete the survey, visit neighbourhoodplan.charvil.com/

residents-survey