Neighbours object to four new homes off busy road

PLANS to build four new homes in Charvil have been criticised by neighbours.

Seventeen people have objected to the proposed development on land in Old Bath Road, opposite the Wee Waif pub, where there is already a two-storey property. Charvil Parish Council is also oppposed.

The application submitted to Wokingham Borough Council by Mr G Levy seeks permission for a pair of three-bedroom houses, each with two parking spaces, and another two with four bedrooms each and four parking spaces. He also wants to create a new access road.

Opponents say the development would increase the risk of road accidents and cause more air pollution and problems with parking.

Jono Sparks, who lives next door, said: “Being only inches away from our habitable rooms, the noise of traffic would adversely affect our property seriously. The look and character of Old Bath Road would be adversely affected. [This] would change the nature of the area from semi-rural to semi-urban.

“The proximity of the planned access road to the nearby three junctions raises safety concerns. The narrowness of the gap between the houses could cause accidents. Pedestrians, wheelchair users and pushchairs would all be forced into the road with no escape route. The young, blind or partially sighted would be at greatest risk.”

George Enock, who also lives on Old Bath Road, said: “The exit from the Texaco garage on to Old Bath Road is already very dangerous as cars come round this semi-blind bend at speed off the A4.

“The number of parking spaces allocated to the houses seems inadequate, especially the number available for visitor parking.

“If even a single vehicle has to park on Old Bath Road, this leads to considerable disruption to traffic flow, especially in the peak rush hours. This is the second such development on this road in recent years and it is starting to change the nature of the road to that of high density housing.”

Roy Logan, of The Hawthorns, said: “The addition of another four houses with probably another eight cars would increase traffic entering Old Bath Road and create another potentially dangerous access point just before the Lime Tree Close entrance.”

Helen Myers, who lives in Lime Tree Close, said: “The proposed new properties would significantly overlook my property and create an unacceptable invasion of my privacy.”

A design and access statement, submitted by Davis Planning on Mr Levy’s behalf, says: “The proposal has been amended on several occasions during the pre-application discussions and now fully accords with the character of the area in terms of its built form. The siting of the proposed dwellings ensures that no loss of amenity to neighbouring properties will result.

“The application site provides a site of adequate size and dimensions to accommodate the development in terms of the setting and spacing around buildings, amenity space, landscaping and space for access roads and parking.”

Councillor Jane Hartley, who chairs planning for Charvil Parish Council, said: “We are completely in agreement and in support of what the residents are saying.

“There are multiple reasons why it is unreasonable. Apart from the direct impact on individual residents, the impact on the area of having that much more traffic is not right.”

Comments on the application can be made until Wednesday (June 9) at planning.wokingham.gov.uk/

fastweb.welcome.asp — reference 211195