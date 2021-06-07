Police ‘lack manpower’

POLICE can’t respond to a spate of thefts from garages in Charvil due to a lack of manpower, it has been claimed.

Emma Hobbs, who represented the village on Wokingham Borough Council for nine years until the elections last month, spoke out after her husband’s bicycle was stolen from their home in Old Bath Road.

She said other properties in the area had been targeted but when she “begged” a local officer for a greater police presence she was told Thames Valley Police did not have the resources to do this.

Mrs Hobbs said: “We both agreed that most of these thefts are being done during the day when people are out.

“If bikes are in garages, park your car as close as possible to the door as this will deter the thieves.

“I am sorry to say lock everything — side gates and garage side doors — as these are organised gangs and anything you can do to deter them, the better.

“If you see anything suspicious, please report it to the police.”