Football fun

Travellers worried about rail shake-up
PASSENGER groups say they are worried that the ... [more]
Monday, 07 June 2021
A SUMMER fun day will be held at Berkshire County Sports Club in Sonning on July 3 from noon to 11pm.
This will include AFC Charvil’s end of season awards and a mini football tournament.
There will be a bar, ice cream van, bouncy castles, inflatable football, darts and barbecue. Two of the Euro 2021 quarter-final matches will be shown.
A shuttle bus service will run to and from Charvil. For more information, email
afccharvil@outlook.com
07 June 2021
More News:
POLL: Have your say