Monday, 07 June 2021

Football fun

A SUMMER fun day will be held at Berkshire County Sports Club in Sonning on July 3 from noon to 11pm.

This will include AFC Charvil’s end of season awards and a mini football tournament.

There will be a bar, ice cream van, bouncy castles, inflatable football, darts and barbecue. Two of the Euro 2021 quarter-final matches will be shown.

A shuttle bus service will run to and from Charvil. For more information, email
afccharvil@outlook.com

