Police attacker fined £750

A MAN from Charvil has been fined £750 for assaulting a police officer.

Ross Whyborn, 37, of Milestone Crescent, admitted the offence and to being drunk and disorderly in public when he appeared at Reading Magistrates’ Court.

The assault took place in Newbury last month and the second offence happened a day earlier in Reading.

Whyborn was ordered to pay compensation of £150 to his victim, £85 costs and a surcharge of £75.