Joyful art

ENTRIES are being sought for an art competition to be held at Charvil’s village party next month.

The event is due to take place on the playing fields at East Park Farm on Sunday, July 4 from 2pm to 6pm.

People of all ages are invited to produce an artwork the size of a postcard, which can be a painting, drawing, print or photograph.

Submissions should be on the theme of “joy” and there will be prizes for the judge’s favourites.

Entries can be delivered to 35 Wenlock Edge, or emailed to charvilart

competition@yahoo.com no later than Monday.

Names and contact details should be provided with entries.