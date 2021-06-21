Monday, 21 June 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Joyful art

ENTRIES are being sought for an art competition to be held at Charvil’s village party next month.

The event is due to take place on the playing fields at East Park Farm on Sunday, July 4 from 2pm to 6pm.

People of all ages are invited to produce an artwork the size of a postcard, which can be a painting, drawing, print or photograph.

Submissions should be on the theme of “joy” and there will be prizes for the judge’s favourites.

Entries can be delivered to 35 Wenlock Edge, or emailed to charvilart
competition@yahoo.com no later than Monday.

Names and contact details should be provided with entries.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33