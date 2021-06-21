Woman finishes 847-mile charity walk 5 stone lighter
A WOMAN has walked the distance from Land’s End ... [more]
SPACES are still available on a new singing project in Charvil.
Suzanne Newman, who has taught locally for 30 years, is starting a new choir in September and is holding auditions throughout June.
The group’s first project is A Night at the Movies with songs including City of Stars from La La Land, Papa Can You Hear Me? from Yentl and the theme from Fame.
This will culminate in a performance at Norden Farm Centre for the Arts in Maidenhead.
If you are interested, email suzanneynewman@
btinternet.com
