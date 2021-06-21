SPACES are still available on a new singing project in Charvil.

Suzanne Newman, who has taught locally for 30 years, is starting a new choir in September and is holding auditions throughout June.

The group’s first project is A Night at the Movies with songs including City of Stars from La La Land, Papa Can You Hear Me? from Yentl and the theme from Fame.

This will culminate in a performance at Norden Farm Centre for the Arts in Maidenhead.

If you are interested, email suzanneynewman@

btinternet.com