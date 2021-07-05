Monday, 05 July 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Beware lakes

DOG owners have been warned to keep their pets away from the water at Charvil Country Park.

Wokingham Borough Council, which is responsible for the site, urged residents to be cautious following the detection of blue green algae in the lakes.

This can be present in any natural body of water and can host bacteria. The bacterial count increases dramatically in warmer weather.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33