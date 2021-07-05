Beware lakes

Village to enter Britain in Bloom contest after all
GORING will be entering this year’s Britain in ... [more]
Monday, 05 July 2021
DOG owners have been warned to keep their pets away from the water at Charvil Country Park.
Wokingham Borough Council, which is responsible for the site, urged residents to be cautious following the detection of blue green algae in the lakes.
This can be present in any natural body of water and can host bacteria. The bacterial count increases dramatically in warmer weather.
05 July 2021
More News:
Village to enter Britain in Bloom contest after all
GORING will be entering this year’s Britain in ... [more]
Residents to be asked what welcome signs should say
A PUBLIC consultation could be held on plans to ... [more]
POLL: Have your say