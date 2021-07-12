Artist honour

AN artist from Charvil has been elected an associate of the Royal Watercolour Society.

Linda Saul, who is vice-chairman of the Reading Guild of Artists, is taking part in this year’s Henley Arts Trail for a fourth year.

She will be at The Gables in Park Lane and will be joined by Jane Somner to run a painting and printmaking workshop this weekend and next.

For more information, call Mrs Saul on 07950 330632.