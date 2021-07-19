Monday, 19 July 2021

Tennis camp

A TENNIS camp will be held at the courts off Park Lane, Charvil, on July 26 and 27 and August 2 and 3, from 10am to 1pm.

Players from six upwards are welcome. It costs £30 for one day, or £50 for two. For more information, email ed.francis@tecniq.co.uk

