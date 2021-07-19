Monday, 19 July 2021

Singing spots

SPACES are available for an upcoming singing project organised by a Charvil teacher.

Suzanne Newman will start lessons in September at the village hall, building towards a performance of A Night at the Movies at Norden Farm Centre for the Arts in Maidenhead next March.

Auditions are open to junior girls and senior ladies. For more information, contact suzanneynewman@
btinternet.com

