Bungalow plan upsets neighbours

PLANS to build a bungalow in the back garden of a house in Charvil have been criticised by neighbours.

Shahnaz Shah has asked Wokingham Borough Council, the planning authority, for permission to introduce a three-bedroom detached dwelling in Milestone Crescent.

It would be to the rear of an existing house, at the end of the road that joins Milestone Avenue, with space for two cars.

The property would be in the style of a bungalow and Mr Shah says it would not harm the appearance of the existing street scene, but neighbours have objected to the application.

Nicola Court, of Milestone Crescent, said: “Even though they are saying there will be parking, [it] will not be sufficient for the building.

“The overgrown area has just been left so as to give reason for planning to be accepted. When planning was agreed for 1a, it was assured that they would not park on the road and this has not been the case and more cars will be dangerous.”

Kevin Jones, who lives in Milestone Avenue, said: “This additional dwelling would be overdevelopment for the size of the site. The front of the building would appear to be several metres forward of the building line of all the other properties. The driveway only appears to be of sufficient length for small vehicles.”

A planning statement, submitted to the borough council by Arcadia Design Consultants, says the house will “enhance the character and appearance of the area”.

It says: “The proposed bungalow-style house would blend well with the tree line and would not disturb the views of the neighbours when using their gardens.

“This would avoid an incongruous addition to the skyline and would respect the open spaces. The proposed bungalow uses the open space in the best possible manner.

“There are various house designs within close proximity of the application site. Therefore a detached house would not look alien.”

The public consultation ends today (Friday) and the borough council will make the final decision.