Monday, 02 August 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Call for cap on dog numbers

ACTION could be taken to address the rise in dog mess in Charvil.

Councillor Sam Akthar, who represents the village on Wokingham Borough Council, has asked if limits can be put on the number of dogs a person can walk in public parks.

He told a council meeting: “The issue of dog mess has become an increased problem since the start of lockdown.

“With a number of other local authorities putting a cap on the number of dogs to be walked by one person in a park, would the council support a similar measure?”

Councillor Parry Batth, executive member for environment, said: “Officers are investigating the application of a cap as well as timescales for implementation.”

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33