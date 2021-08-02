Call for cap on dog numbers

ACTION could be taken to address the rise in dog mess in Charvil.

Councillor Sam Akthar, who represents the village on Wokingham Borough Council, has asked if limits can be put on the number of dogs a person can walk in public parks.

He told a council meeting: “The issue of dog mess has become an increased problem since the start of lockdown.

“With a number of other local authorities putting a cap on the number of dogs to be walked by one person in a park, would the council support a similar measure?”

Councillor Parry Batth, executive member for environment, said: “Officers are investigating the application of a cap as well as timescales for implementation.”