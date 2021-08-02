Monday, 02 August 2021

Plan plea

ABOUT a fifth of households in Charvil have responded to a survey on the village’s housing plans.

Paper copies have been delivered to all residents by the parish council’s steering committee and an online survey has been open since the launch of the neighbourhood plan in May.

Rob Jones, vice-chair of the steering committee, said: “While the initial response has been encouraging, we really need to hear from as many people as possible. The greater the response, the more weight the plan will carry, so please let’s hear your views.”

For more information, visit neighbourhoodplan.
charvil.com

