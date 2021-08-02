Man walks 80 miles in memory of tragic friend

A MAN from Charvil helped raise more than £4,200 for a mental health charity by completing a walk in memory of his best friend.

Steve Greatrex signed up for the Tarka Trail North Loop, an

80-mile route using footpaths along the coastline around Devon.

The four-day walk was in aid of the Campaign Against Living Miserably and to remember his friend, Dean Whitehouse.

Mr Greatrex, 48, went to school with Mr Whitehouse, who took his own life in May 2019 having battled depression.

He was due to do the charity walk, along with Mr Whitehouse’s older brother Andrew and another friend, Richard Whitehouse (no relation), in May last year to mark the anniversary but it was pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic restrictions.

However, this gave him the chance to get in some training.

The three men set off from Croyde on July 19 and arrived back there after nearly 40 hours of walking in soaring temperatures.

Mr Greatrex, an engineer with Boeing, said: “I’ve never done anything like this before but I had been doing 15-mile walks every weekend and felt pretty ready.

“The heat was absolutely horrific. I would have been fine if it had been rainy or windy but the constant heat just zaps all your energy. We all struggled at different times but got each other through it. We took it in turns to have a low moment and pull each other out of it. We shared stories about Dean and talked about him all the time.”

Mr Greatrex, who is originally from Solihull in the West Mildands, has lived in Charvil in 2003.

He now lives in Charvil House Road with his wife Romany, an administrator at the Piggott School in Wargrave, and their children Teya, 18, and Kira, 16.

He says he is much more aware of his own mental health following his friend’s death.

Mr Greatrex said: “The three of us grew up together and remained best friends.

“We all went our different ways but stayed in contact and would meet up at least twice a year. Richard moved to Northern Ireland and Dean remained in Solihull.

“I was kind of aware of the subject of mental health but I didn’t know Dean was suffering with it so badly.

“That was the most upsetting part for me. I didn’t realise he was in such a bad place and I had only seen him three weeks before it happened, so I was completely shocked. We wanted to do this walk to create something positive from something so horrible.

“We wanted to raise awareness of this charity and the frightening number of people that take their own life. It is the biggest killer of men under the age of 45 and I wasn’t aware of that until I did some research.

“Andrew suggested we did the walk in aid of CALM because they helped Dean’s family after his death.”

Mr Whitehouse, who was 46 when he died, worked in graphic design. He and his friends would often visit Devon on holiday, which made it an appropriate place for the walk.

On the first day, the three men walked 22 miles from Croyde to Swimbridge and then stayed at a campsite overnight.

Mr Greatrex said: “We were walking down this bit of land in an estuary that had been washed away.

“It got to the point where the path was no longer there and we would have had to walk back about five miles but were rescued by a man with a fishing boat who took us the 50 yards we needed to go to pick up the path again. That was a big help.”

The men continued to battle the heat on the second day, trekking another 19 miles to Simonsbath.

Mr Greatrex said: “The second day was a little bit easier because we had got used to the heat and how much water we needed. It was quite pleasant and we finished in reasonable time.”

They were let down by the campsite where they were supposed to be staying but the owner of a pub allowed them to sleep in his beer garden.

Mr Greatrex said: “We had a couple of pints of cold cider and you have no idea how good that felt.”

The next day the friends walked 27 miles in 12 hours to a campsite in Combe Martin.

“This was the hardest day,” said Mr Greatrex. “We called it ‘Big Wednesday’ because of the surfing film. It was the longest day and it just happened that way because of where the campsites were. I fell over about four times because I was so exhausted.

“There is an area called Valley of the Rocks and it is absolutely stunning. Because of the sunshine, it made it very beautiful. Dean loved that area.”

The final day involved a lot of slopes and coastal pathways to get back to Croyde, where Mr Greatrex’s family were waiting to meet him.

He said: “We thought it would be a much easier day and that we would feel revived with it being the last leg but it was coastal path at that point, so it was all up and down and much harder than we expected.

“We all had blisters and swollen ankles by the end, but we survived.”

