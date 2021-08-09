Monday, 09 August 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Motown workshop

AN afternoon of singing inspired by Motown will be held in Charvil.

Suzanne Newman, who has been teaching locally for 30 years, is organising the workshop at the village hall from 2pm to 4pm on Saturday, September 11.

The session is for female singers only and costs £10, which includes a copy of the music and refreshments.

Motown: The Musical is arranged for a two-part choir and songs will include My Girl by The Temptations, I Heard It Through the Grapevine by Marvin Gaye and Stop! In The Name of Love by the Supremes.

The accompanist will be Mary Daniels, a piano teacher from Checkendon.

For more information, call 0118 934 0589 or email suzanneynewman@bt
internet.com

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33