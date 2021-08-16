Monday, 16 August 2021

Glass hazard

RESIDENTS in Charvil are being asked not to leave their glass bottles next to the banks in Park Lane.

Wokingham Borough Council installed an extra container after the existing one was often found to be full, which led to glass 
being smashed to create a hazard.

Now the same problem is happening and the council is urging residents to take items home if both banks are full and return another day.

