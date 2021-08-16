Monday, 16 August 2021

Contractor apologises

THE contractor used for grass cutting services in Wargrave and Charvil has been told to improve.

Wokingham Borough Council is unhappy with the work of the Tivoli Group, which it says is below the standard it expects.

Spencer Rock, Tivoli’s chief operating officer, said: “We acknowledge our grass-cutting performance isn’t where we’d expect it to be at this stage.

“I would like to apologise for the unsatisfactory performance and assure you that we are implementing all possible actions to rectify the situation as quickly as possible.”

