Contractor apologises

Pupils’ busy year outside class in spite of pandemic
PUPILS at Gillotts School in Henley have enjoyed ... [more]
Monday, 16 August 2021
THE contractor used for grass cutting services in Wargrave and Charvil has been told to improve.
Wokingham Borough Council is unhappy with the work of the Tivoli Group, which it says is below the standard it expects.
Spencer Rock, Tivoli’s chief operating officer, said: “We acknowledge our grass-cutting performance isn’t where we’d expect it to be at this stage.
“I would like to apologise for the unsatisfactory performance and assure you that we are implementing all possible actions to rectify the situation as quickly as possible.”
16 August 2021
More News:
Pupils’ busy year outside class in spite of pandemic
PUPILS at Gillotts School in Henley have enjoyed ... [more]
Volunteers needed to help launch conservation group
VOLUNTEERS are needed to help set up a new ... [more]
POLL: Have your say