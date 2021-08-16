Monday, 16 August 2021

Bowls back

CHARVIL Short Mat Bowling Club will resume sessions at the village hall on September 14 (1.45pm) and 15 (6.45pm).

Flat-soled shoes must be worn. For more information, call 0118 944 1246.

