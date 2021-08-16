Pupils’ busy year outside class in spite of pandemic
PUPILS at Gillotts School in Henley have enjoyed ... [more]
Monday, 16 August 2021
READING & District Cigarette Card & Postcard Club will meet at Charvil village hall on September 9 at 7.30pm.
Members are asked to bring along and display their purchases and finds from over the last two years.
They have been unable to meet regularly during the coronavirus pandemic and the club had to cancel its annual fair.
16 August 2021
More News:
Pupils’ busy year outside class in spite of pandemic
PUPILS at Gillotts School in Henley have enjoyed ... [more]
Volunteers needed to help launch conservation group
VOLUNTEERS are needed to help set up a new ... [more]
POLL: Have your say