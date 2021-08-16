Monday, 16 August 2021

Card club

READING & District Cigarette Card & Postcard Club will meet at Charvil village hall on September 9 at 7.30pm.

Members are asked to bring along and display their purchases and finds from over the last two years.

They have been unable to meet regularly during the coronavirus pandemic and the club had to cancel its annual fair.

