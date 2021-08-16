Volunteers collect 10 bags of rubbish... and a kettle

VOLUNTEERS filled 10 bags with rubbish during the latest monthly litter-pick in Charvil.

Eight people met in the lay-by in Milestone Avenue and spent an hour collecting waste, including food packets, drinks cans and bottles and even a kettle.

The event was organised by Sam Akhtar, founder of Charvil Matters, who lives in Pound Lane. Mr Akhtar, who also represents the village on Wokingham Borough Council, said: “We always meet at the same location and then we spread ourselves around the A4, which is the worst-affected area.

“We normally average a bag per person so we did really well in such a short space of time. It was concerning to see beer bottles in the lay-by, where cars are parked.

“It is something to keep an eye on because we don’t want someone to be driving if they are inebriated.”

Mr Akhtar said he was pleased with the success of the eco-group, adding that some new residents had joined and helping the environment would appeal to young people. He said: “It is very rewarding and it’s good exercise.

“The people of Charvil are great and I think we have made them more conscious of the environment.

“You can see Charvil is one of the cleanest areas in the borough and it is not down to just what we are doing, we have just highlighted it.”