Family lose bid to turn bungalow into two-storey house

A FAMILY from Charvil has failed in a second bid to extend their home.

The Mundis, who live in Old Bath Road, wanted to build a part single and part two-storey extension at the front and back of their four-bedroom home, demolish the garage and raise the roof to create more living space.

But Wokingham Borough Council, the planning authority, refused to grant permission, saying the larger property would be “excessive” and would dominate the street scene.

Now a planning inspector has rejected an appeal by the family, saying the development would affect neigbhours who opposed it.

The Mundis had similar plans rejected in July last year.

The council said the latest proposal did not go far enough to address its earlier concerns.

In their appeal statement, submitted by HEAL Planning, of Shrewsbury, the Mundis argued that increasing the height of the roof by 1.4m would bring it in line with neighbouring properties so it would not be out of place.

The statement said: “The host dwelling is a detached property in a large plot that can easily accommodate the extensions and alterations proposed and the design and layout makes the most effective use of land while having minimal visual impact.

“It is situated on a large plot, which, like most neighbouring plots, virtually fills its width.

“The increase in size and bulk would not be so great as to make the property in any way out of character with the area because many other nearby dwellings are much larger and higher.

“The proposal has been amended from the refused application to leave a single storey element nearest the single storey neighbouring property to further reduce the impact of the proposal. The overall height increase has also been reduced. The amenities of the neighbours of both these properties would not be affected.”

But neighbour James Stevens said: “The revised plans have done nothing to address the fact the design would have overshadowing and overbearing impacts on my property. [It] is still excessive in terms of bulk, height and width.”

Robert Kirchstein, also of Old Bath Road, said: “Despite the changes that have been made to the plans, I still feel that the design is too large for the plot and is out of keeping with surrounding houses. Due to its depth and height at the back, it would still adversely affect the neighbours on both sides.”

Inspector James Blackwell, who made a site visit last month, agreed with the residents. He said the increased height, depth and bulk of the second storey would have an “overbearing” impact on neighbours and would harm their living conditions.

He added: “The development would not be subservient to the existing dwelling. Instead, it would fundamentally change its character from a modest bungalow to a large, two-storey house.

“The additional height and bulk of the proposed second floor would appear dominant and incongruous in the context of these properties.

“While there are examples of larger two-storey houses near to the appeal property, these are located further down the road or on the opposite side.

“In both cases, the surrounding context is different, as they are not bordered on either side by properties which are significantly more modest in size.”