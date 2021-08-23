Monday, 23 August 2021

New orchard

THE first trees for a community orchard in Charvil will be planted this autumn.

Charvil Parish Council is to use an area around the playground, near the village hall in The Hawthorns, which could accommodate up to 30 trees.

The council wants to hear from residents who may be interested in sponsoring a tree or can help maintain them.

Parish clerk Miranda Parker said: “Each year, we will build up the orchard, increase biodiversity and manage the area so that more people can enjoy it.”

If you are interested, email clerk@charvil.com

