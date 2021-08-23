Speeding drivers return

MORE than 500 drivers a day have been found to be speeding on a road in Charvil.

Data from the parish council’s speed indicator device shows that 15 per cent of all traffic goes at more than 36mph along Old Bath Road, which is a 30mph zone.

The road is fitted with a sensor, which records traffic speeds and volumes on behalf of Thames Valley Police. The total number of cars using the road daily is about 3,600.

Parish clerk Miranda Parker said: “Now that the restrictions have been lifted, traffic levels are back to pre-pandemic levels but some people are still driving much faster than they did.

“However, this does not feed through to the average speed when monitoring Old Bath Road, as this has always remained around 29mph to 30mph, mainly because of drivers turning into one of the side roads near the monitoring site.

“What is more pertinent to road safety is the number of vehicles travelling more than 36mph — this is 15 per cent of all traffic.

“I know the assumption will be that these excessive speeds are reached in the night-time but looking at the data you are just as likely to experience someone travelling at 50mph at 2pm as at 2am, which is very worrying considering the proximity of a zebra crossing.”

Mrs Parker may now make a new appeal for people to set up a speedwatch group to monitor the site after no one responded to a previous one.

She added: “The idea is to modify drivers’ behaviour over time, so it only works on local roads rather than a major through route like the A4. A small team of volunteers in high-viz works together to measure the speed of a vehicle and record the type of car and the registration plate and any other telling features of those that are speeding.

“This information will be passed to the police, who will write to offenders to warn them that they have been caught speeding and not to do it again.

“If they are caught three or more times in a six-month period, the traffic police will be informed to watch for them so if they are then caught again, they would be penalised.”

To volunteer, email Mrs Parker at clerk@charvil.com