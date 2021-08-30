RESIDENTS of Charvil who suffered a power cut are to receive a £30 refund.

Scottish & Southern Electricity Networks sent letters to households which lost electricity on the night of August 18.

Robin Prince, regional connections delivery manager, said: “We would like to apologise for any inconvenience you may have experienced.

“The power was turned off intentionally as part of a planned supply interruption for SSEN to carry out essential reinforcement works to our network safely.

“You should have been notified of this interruption in advance and we apologise this was not done.

“Because of our failure to notify you, you are now entitled to a guaranteed standard payment of £30.”