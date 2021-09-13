Monday, 13 September 2021

Assault trial

A MAN faces trial after he denied assaulting a man in Charvil.

Jason Downes, 30, of Pell Street, Reading, is accused of assault, occasioning him actual bodily harm, in March 2019.

His trial will be held at Reading Magistrates’ Court on November 10 and he received unconditional bail.

