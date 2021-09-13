Assault trial

THE Mustard Seeds club for young families takes ... [more]
Monday, 13 September 2021
A MAN faces trial after he denied assaulting a man in Charvil.
Jason Downes, 30, of Pell Street, Reading, is accused of assault, occasioning him actual bodily harm, in March 2019.
His trial will be held at Reading Magistrates’ Court on November 10 and he received unconditional bail.
13 September 2021
