Work delayed

Monday, 13 September 2021
PLANS to resurface Park Lane, Charvil, have been postponed.
Wokingham Borough Council, the highways authority, was due to carry out the work at the weekend but put this back to the weekend of October 2 and 3.
During the work, the road will be closed between Landsend Lane and The Hawthorns.
