Monday, 11 October 2021

Fete fears

THE organisers of Charvil fete say they need more volunteers or the event won’t happen.

This year, they staged a village party on the playing fields at East Park Farm instead of the fete to thank the community for its efforts during the coronavirus pandemic.

The committee’s annual meeting will be held at the village hall on Tuesday, October 19 at 7.30pm.

Ruth Cowdery, the current chairwoman, said: “The majority of the committee is stepping down and without volunteers to take their place this community event will not run.”

Anyone interested should email info@charvil-fete.co.uk

