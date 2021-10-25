Monday, 25 October 2021

Pair charged

TWO men have been charged in connection with the production of cannabis in Charvil.

Juljian Xhika, 28, of Kennet Walk, Reading, and Erjon Bardhi, 30, of no fixed abode, were arrested at a property in Park Lane on October 1.

They appeared at Reading Magistrates’ Court on October 4 and were remanded in custody.

