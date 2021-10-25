Monday, 25 October 2021

Litter pick

THE next litter pick organised by Charvil Matters is on Sunday, October 24 at 10am.

Volunteers are asked to meet in the lay-by in Milestone Avenue, opposite the petrol station, and pick for an hour.

Rubbish bags and pickers are provided but people are advised to bring their own gloves.

