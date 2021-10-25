Garage plan

Monday, 25 October 2021

A HOUSE on the Hicks development to be built off Park Lane in Charvil could have a garage attached rather than separate.

Hicks Developments has applied to Wokingham Borough Council for permission for the change at the four-bedroom property.

The company was granted permission for 25 homes on appeal after Wokingham Borough Council refused consent, saying they would “urbanise” the countryside.

