Monday, 08 November 2021

Festive songs

A SINGING group for women only in Charvil will have a Christmas gathering at the village hall on Saturday, December 4 from 2pm to 4pm. 

Songs will include Winter Wonderland and Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town.

It costs £10 to take part, which includes music sheets and light refreshments.

To book a place, call 0118 934 0589 or email suzanney
newman@btinternet.com

