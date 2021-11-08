Festive songs

BEACONS could be installed in Wargrave to mark ... [more]
A SINGING group for women only in Charvil will have a Christmas gathering at the village hall on Saturday, December 4 from 2pm to 4pm.
Songs will include Winter Wonderland and Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town.
It costs £10 to take part, which includes music sheets and light refreshments.
To book a place, call 0118 934 0589 or email suzanney
newman@btinternet.com
