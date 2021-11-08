Festive songs

A SINGING group for women only in Charvil will have a Christmas gathering at the village hall on Saturday, December 4 from 2pm to 4pm.

Songs will include Winter Wonderland and Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town.

It costs £10 to take part, which includes music sheets and light refreshments.

To book a place, call 0118 934 0589 or email suzanney

newman@btinternet.com