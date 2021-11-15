Monday, 15 November 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Sunday litter-pick

TWO eco-events will be held in Charvil this month.

The first is an hour-long litter-pick on Sunday, November 21 organised by Charvil Matters.

Anyone interested in taking part should meet at the layby opposite the Texaco garage in Milestone Avenue at 10am.

On Saturday and Sunday, November 27 and 28, six fruit trees are to be planted at the community orchard in The Hawthorns. These are the first of 30 trees the parish council plans to plant.

For more information, email clerk@charvil.com

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33