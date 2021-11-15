Sunday litter-pick

TWO eco-events will be held in Charvil this month.

The first is an hour-long litter-pick on Sunday, November 21 organised by Charvil Matters.

Anyone interested in taking part should meet at the layby opposite the Texaco garage in Milestone Avenue at 10am.

On Saturday and Sunday, November 27 and 28, six fruit trees are to be planted at the community orchard in The Hawthorns. These are the first of 30 trees the parish council plans to plant.

For more information, email clerk@charvil.com