Parking hours

Women celebrate 100th and 101st birthdays at home
TWO women at a care home celebrated their ... [more]
Monday, 15 November 2021
THE opening hours at the car park at East Park Farm, Charvil, have changed for winter.
It is now open from 7am to 6pm. There will be a grace period for people collecting children from after-school clubs.
Any clubs using the pavilion in the evenings will need to make their own access arrangements with the parish council.
15 November 2021
