Parking hours

THE opening hours at the car park at East Park Farm, Charvil, have changed for winter.

It is now open from 7am to 6pm. There will be a grace period for people collecting children from after-school clubs.

Any clubs using the pavilion in the evenings will need to make their own access arrangements with the parish council.

