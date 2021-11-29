Residents fear for future of pub after sale
A PUB in Wargrave has been sold but there are ... [more]
Monday, 29 November 2021
PEOPLE who enjoy carol singing are invited to join the Project Singers at Charvil village hall next Saturday (December 4) from 2pm to 4pm.
They will sing three medleys of Christmas carols, arranged for a two-part choir.
To book a place, email Suzanne Newman at suzanne
ynewman@btinternet.com
Concern at lack of planning for new recreation ground
THE clerk of Sonning Common Parish Council is ... [more]
