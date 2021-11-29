Monday, 29 November 2021

Carol singing

PEOPLE who enjoy carol singing are invited to join the Project Singers at Charvil village hall next Saturday (December 4) from 2pm to 4pm.

They will sing three medleys of Christmas carols, arranged for a two-part choir.

To book a place, email Suzanne Newman at suzanne
ynewman@btinternet.com

