Mum’s birthday dog walk raises £1,150 for charity

A DOG walk in Charvil raised more than £1,149 for the charity Blood Cancer UK.

Julie Barnes organised the walk on Boxing Day for the 11th year because her daughter Alice, 25, has polycythemia vera, a rare form of blood cancer.

It was also her birthday so she asked for donations instead of gifts.

Mrs Barnes was joined by her husband Phil, Alice, their other daughter, Rebecca, 22.

More than 35 dogs and their owners took part in the walk, which began at East Park Farm car park and lasted about 90 minutes.

Afterwards, the walkers were served mince pies and mulled wine by Mr Barnes in return for donations.

Mrs Barnes said: “My husband wanted to add a drop of brandy to the mulled wine but I had to tell him ’no’ because it might have made people drunk.

“The walk went really well but the ground was so muddy. If you have a muddy dog and then invite guests over for Boxing Day there is nothing worse because they make such a mess. We counted about 35 dogs over all but it was difficult to know exactly how many people came because we all walked at different paces.

“Some dogs were wearing little Christmas jumpers to keep warm, which was lovely to see. It wasn’t the most people we have ever had but I do think that considering the weather and covid concerns, it was a good turnout.

“I am so proud that we exceeded our goal of £1,000, especially as this is our first year of collecting donations.

“My daughters really look forward to the dog walk each year and occasionally I feel a bit tired but they keep me motivated to continue organising it.

“Boxing Day is my birthday too and we enjoy the morning out and spending time together as a family.

“I had a lovely birthday — we played games and ate lots of food, then my daughters and their boyfriends cooked me a lovely dinner in the evening.

“Everybody says thank you to me for organising the walk and that it’s a wonderful thing for everyone to get involved in.

“It will happen at the same time and place next year and everyone is welcome. I will definitely organise another charity collection.”