Free trees

Monday, 07 February 2022
A FREE tree is on offer to for residents of Wokingham borough.
Applications for a free tree close on Janurary 31.
The Garden Forest Scheme invites residents to apply for a tree of their own free of charge.
The scheme is part of Wokingham Borough’s initiative to become a net-zero carbon borough in the next five years.
In order to recieve a free tree, residents must visit the Engage Platform and sumbit an application.
