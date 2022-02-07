Free trees

A FREE tree is on offer to for residents of Wokingham borough.

Applications for a free tree close on Janurary 31.

The Garden Forest Scheme invites residents to apply for a tree of their own free of charge.

The scheme is part of Wokingham Borough’s initiative to become a net-zero carbon borough in the next five years.

In order to recieve a free tree, residents must visit the Engage Platform and sumbit an application.