Luncheon club needs volunteers

A CLUB that serves lunch to elderly villagers is looking for volunteers to help.

The Wargrave Luncheon Club provides retired people with a two-course meal every Thursday.

The lunch comprises a hot main course and a pudding followed by tea or coffee.

There are currently six volunteer teams with six volunteers in each who take it in turns to cook.

Organisers are seeking 12 people to form two more groups of volunteers.

Duties consist of setting up the room, cooking the food, serving the meal, washing up and chatting with the members.

Volunteer Megan Rowson, 55, of High Street, Wargrave said: “When I moved to Wargrave 10 years ago, I didn’t know many people. I was invited to help at the luncheon club and have done ever since.

“Myself and Gillian Maloney took over the organisational side of the club in 2020.

“There are a lot of elderly single people who are in need of company. We only have two couples in the club — the rest all live alone.

“When you are living alone it can seem such a waste to cook yourself a big meal and you just end up eating the same thing for days.

“To make a meal for one person is a big effort, especially when you are older, and some people can no longer cook for themselves.

“We had to stop serving food in March 2020 because the risk of covid transmission among the elderly was too great. We didn’t resume unil July 2021.

“In the meantime, we decided to deliver home- baked cakes to the members. We wanted to make sure they weren’t feeling alone or forgotten about during lockdown so we would also check that they were okay.

“We had a Christmas dinner on January 21 and 50 people turned up. We had the members and those who donate money to the club came along too. It was nice to have everyone altogether to celebrate Christmas.

“We decided to have it after the holidays because it was quieter. Everyone was very appreciative.

“It is really rewarding volunteering for the luncheon club. One of our volunteers is 91. She will be retiring from the club this summer, which is why we also need volunteers.”

The club meets at the parish council office near the recreation ground every Thursday from 11.30am to 2pm.