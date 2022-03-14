Caretaker role

A NEW caretaker is needed by Charvil Parish Council.

The council is responsible for the maintenance of facilities including playing fields, the village hall, Charvil pavilion, rights of way and bus shelters.

The role will require six to eight hours a week, on average. The rate of pay is £10.22 per hour. Applications will close on April 8.

To apply, email parish clerk Miranda Parker on clerk.charvil.com