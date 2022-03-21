Monday, 21 March 2022

Charity brunch

A CHARITY brunch will be held at Charvil village hall on Saturday, May 14 at 10.15am.

Organised by the Inner Wheel Club of Maiden Erlegh, it is in aid of the Karun School in Tiruchirappalli in India.

Tickets costs £15. Call 0118 934 2883 or visit www.innerwheelrme.org

