Singing night

A SINGING evening for women and girls will be held at Charvil village hall tomorrow (Saturday) from 7pm to 9pm. Participants will sing a medley of songs from shows by Rodgers and Hammerstein, including The Sound of Music, Carousel, Oklahoma! and The King and I.

The cost is £10, which includes music. For more information, call Suzanne Newman on 0118 934 0589 or email suzanneynewman@

btinternet.com